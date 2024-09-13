Proteas must experiment, but winning comes first, says Bavuma

The national team will play their first ODI games of the year in the UAE.

Despite head coach Rob Walter experimenting with the national squad in the early stages of the World Cup cycle, as he looks ahead to the global showpiece on home soil in 2027, captain Temba Bavuma insists the Proteas are as determined as always to emerge triumphant in two one-day international (ODI) series against Afghanistan and Ireland starting next week.

Walter has given some opportunities to uncapped players for their campaign in the United Arab Emirates, with all-rounder Andile Simelane, top-order batter Jason Smith and seam bowler Ottniel Baartman all hoping to earn their first ODI caps.

While Bavuma felt it was necessary for Walter to give players opportunities, however, he admitted it required a fine balance, with victories remaining top of their list of priorities.

“I understand the bigger picture in terms of widening the depth in the team, but in the same vein from a competitive point of view, winning is the main thing,” said Bavuma.

“So I think that is something I will be stressing and emphasising within the team, that we can’t allow our standards and level of excellence to drop. With all the experimenting that we do, we’ve got to make sure that we’re still prioritising the results.”

Change in formats

Having focussed on the Test and T20 formats this year, the Proteas were gearing up for their first ODI matches of 2024, but Bavuma felt the players in the squad had the ability to switch modes to the 50-over game.

“Any cricket is good cricket, irrespective of the format. I think that’s the challenge we have as players, that we’ve just got to find a way to adapt our skills accordingly,” the skipper said.

“But I think there will always be a high level of excitement to have an opportunity to play again.”

The Proteas will face Afghanistan in three ODI matches in Sharjah between 18-22 September. They will then turn out against Ireland in two T20 Internationals and three ODI games in Abu Dhabi between 27 September and 7 October.

While Bavuma will captain the SA team in the ODI fixtures, Aiden Markram will lead the side in the T20 matches.