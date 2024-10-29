Liebenberg and co set for bail hearing in R4bn case

Louis Liebenberg’s alleged victims in the diamond investment scheme have spoken out about the false hope of making money… and losing hope of recovering hundreds of millions of rands they invested.

Louis Liebenberg, 60, his wife Desiree Liebenberg, 50, Magdelena Petronella Kleynhans, 54, Johannes Petrus Badenhorst, 41, Helena Dorothea Amy Schulenburg, 59, Adriaan Dewald Strydom, 35, Christelle Badenhorst, 42, Nicolize van Heerden, 58, and Walter Niendinger, 55, will return to the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for a formal bail application.

The nine accused of more than R4 billion in fraud face 42 counts of fraud (alternatively theft), five counts of racketeering, six counts of money laundering and various statutory offences, including contraventions of the Companies Act.

Investors lose fortunes

Two investors had never met Liebenberg, but saw an advert about the opportunity to invest, promising great returns.

Ilze du Preez said she still had access to the app where she lost more than R100 000.

She said Liebenberg was like a cult leader who used psychology and religion to win over his victims.

“I wrote off that money, I made peace with the fact that I won’t see my money again. I didn’t even open a case,” she said.

Du Preez said she hoped Liebenberg and his co-accused would rot in jail.

“We invested money into Tariomix, fortunately not a lot. We were all desperate to make an extra buck,” she said. She said their desperation cost them dearly.

“After the payout date passed, we were not supposed to wait longer than 30 days. We were threatened and told not to ask questions,” she said.

Liebenberg allegedly defrauds another investor of R400k

Du Preez said they were told to invest more to get the previous investment released faster.

“Stupidly, we invested more and it came back to bite us. Although we didn’t invest as much as some of the other people, it was a lot for us,” she said.

Another investor, Peter Erasmus said between him and a group of friends, they lost over R400 000.

“One guy sold his car, thinking he would double the money in two months, but lost it all.

“When we didn’t get our money, we expected something to happen, we just didn’t think it [arrest] would happen so fast,” he said.

