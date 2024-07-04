Giyani water crisis persists despite new minister appointment

Giyani residents face water shortages despite promises. New minister aims to tackle long-standing delays.

The water crisis in SA dates as far back as 2002. Photo: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Thulani Mbele

The appointment of former Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu as police minister has left the thirsty communities of Limpopo, who have been waiting for the completion of the Giyani bulk water project since 2014, with more questions than answers.

The residents, including the town’s business community, said Mchunu, just like his predecessors, left the department after failing to meet the completion deadlines of the project more than once.

Goodman Mashele of Zingi-Zingi village said Mchunu had promised, days before the 29 May elections, that communities would get their water but, two months later, “we are still forced to compete for the dirty water with monkeys, donkeys and cattle”.

Four minister dispatched to deliver project failed

Four ministers have been dispatched by two state presidents – former president Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa – to deliver the project, but all failed.

The ministers are Nomvula Mokonyane, Gugile Nkwinti, Lindiwe Sisulu and Mchunu.

What is now on everyone’s lips is: will the new minister, Pemmy Majodina, succeed in bringing fresh water to Giyani?

ALSO READ: ANC has left Limpopo in a mess, says Rise Mzansi leader

The Giyani bulk water project began in 2014 and was earmarked for completion in 2017.

The project started with a budget of just over R500 million. Now it has cost government a staggering R4.5 billion.

Area struck eith drought in 1998

The area was struck by drought in 1998 and six years later Zuma ordered Mokonyane to turn its situation around, targeting 55 villages, including farming communities and the town.

After failing to complete the project in 2017, the department appointed its own company, Construction North, to rescue the project.

Secretary for the Giyani Business Forum Patrick Ritshuri said the community had planned to give the company the boot.

“The problem lies with that company [Construction North]. This company was brought to Giyani to rescue the project. But it has now taken nearly five years. That means it is failing and it must go,” said Ritshuri.

ALSO READ: Limpopo in the ‘middle of a water crisis’ – Zibi

He added: “We have planned to arrange a meeting with the new minister to remove this company out of the project. LTE Consulting and Khato Civils, who were initially appointed to deliver the project, worked at a snail’s space and ended up leaving us high and dry. Our people do not drink empty promises. We don’t want this company any more and it must go,” said Ritshuri.

Work together to win battle against water scarcity

Limpopo ANC provincial secretary, Reuben Madazhe called on everyone to work together to win the battle against water scarcity in Limpopo.

“Look at the Giyani bulk water project. It remains incomplete. We have moved from 88% of water provision in the last few years and now we are at 69%. You must remember, the problem of water does not only lie in the hands of ward councillors, but all of us. We must work together with the new administration under premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba to bring water to Limpopo,” said Madazhe.

The department of water and sanitation said it was working round the clock to complete the project.

“The refurbishment of the Giyani water treatment works has reached its practical completion and the treatment plant is functioning optimally, producing 28.5 megalitres per day.

“The plant now has the capacity to supply treated water to Giyani town and various villages under the Mopani district municipality,” said departmental spokesperson Wisane Mavasa.

ALSO READ: Mathabatha admits Limpopo’s water challenges