Lindokuhle Mnguni residents want formal houses

Residents of Lindokuhle Mnguni demand service delivery and formalisation of their settlement, facing alleged unlawful evictions.

Enough is enough. So say residents of the Lindokuhle Mnguni informal settlement near Cleveland in Johannesburg, who barricaded roads with rocks and burning tyres at the break of dawn yesterday.

Their complaint? They are calling for service delivery and the formalisation of their area, which is hidden behind thick bushes.

This comes after an alleged attempt to evict them last week, resulting in a demolition of two homes and a concrete community hall funded by the residents.

In video footage sent to The Citizen, officers from the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) and the South African Police Service (Saps), Gauteng crime wardens and private security can be seen conducting what was said to be a joint operation of demolition.

Homes demolished

Vusumzi Citumzi’s home he shared with his wife and child was demolished.

“I left very early in the morning and when I came back I found they had demolished my home,” he said.

Citumzi said he had to move his family to a rental room in Germiston while he stays without a roof over his head to protect his stand.

Senior attorney at Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa Nkosinathi Sithole said the demolitions were unlawful as there was no warrant or court order presented to them.

However, JMPD’ spokesperson Xolani Fihla said they were only responsible for demolition of “unoccupied structures”, and that “no evictions were conducted”.

When we asked why they assumed the structures were unoccupied, he said the court would have to prove that.

Fihla said the operation after complaints from residents and the ward councillor, Faeeza Chame.

“It is our duty to monitor and address illegal land occupation within the city in accordance to the law,” he said.

Luyanda Fitshane, chair of the informal settlement under the Abahlali BaseMjondolo Movement, also accused Chame for the attempted evictions and demolition.

“We worked hard to build this community hall so we can have a sense of belonging, but now how will we vote during elections when we are being abused in this way?” she asked.

Chame said the hall was demolished because it was illegal. “There was a structure that was erected on this land without the required permission and that is why it was demolished,” she said.

However, Chame denied giving out an instruction for the demolition, “I deny giving any instructions. In terms of the Structures Act, ward councillors do not issue officials with instructions. I merely perform an oversight role.”

‘Failed by government’

Phikiswa Masiza is a 55-yearold mother of two who said they were being constantly failed by government because they previously resided at the Good Hope informal settlement in Germiston, where politicians promised them better living conditions but that never materialised.

Now, at Lindokuhle Mnguni, they experience the same thing.

“Since we got here, we have no water, electricity, toilets nor [street] addresses, which means we cannot get jobs because when you apply for a job they want proof of address. An ambulance cannot come in here nor can police because we don’t have addresses.”

Fernando Antonio, the only shop owner within the informal settlement, said he was also affected by not having an address because he is unable to request delivery of stock.

“I have to go all the way to Germiston and find transport to buy stock.” Antonio is concerned that he had to close shop today in fear of demolition in response to their protest.

However, he said: “We will fight for better living conditions till the very end.”

Chame said the Joburg Property Company had not yet decided what it wants to do with the land and she cannot say if there was a plan to formalise the informal settlement.

“I have taken officials from the human settlements department there but they are yet to commit to a specific plan,” she said.

With trash laying all over, it indicates there is no rubbish collection and residents have turned the area into an illegal dumping site.

But Chame insisted that there is waste collection.

“Pikitup often goes there to clean but the culprits need to be stopped. Pikitup does collect the waste when requested but they require back-up from the JMPD.”

The city spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane said yesterday they have requested information from relevant departments and “will respond as soon as possible”.