Load reduction amid load shedding: Here is the week’s schedule and affected areas

Load reduction will be enforced during peak demand periods.

Load reduction continues for Eskom serviced areas as South African residents grapple with the return of load shedding.

Earlier this month, City Power suspended load reduction for its customers.

According to City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena, load reduction may be reinstated in the event of a large spike in power usage, unauthorised connections, or meter tempering.

City Power has announced that it will reinstate load reduction if necessary to ensure electricity supply stability.

Eskom’s load reduction schedule

According to Eskom, load reduction will be implemented throughout multiple areas in Gauteng during peak demand periods from 5am to 9am and 5pm to 10pm.

Dobsonville

Kopanong

Soweto

Mabopane

Kagiso

Vereeniging

Naledi

Tsakane

Langaville

To see if your area is affected, click on or download the document below.

Load reduction schedule: Monday, 24 February – Friday, 28 February

Load shedding

On Sunday, Eskom reinstated stage 6 load shedding. On Monday morning, the utility reduced it to stage 4 due to the recovery of units at three power stations.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said load shedding was downgraded to stage from 12:30 am on Monday.

“This follows the successful recovery of all five units at Majuba, two units at Camden, and one unit at Medupi since Saturday, totalling eight out of ten generation units that had tripped this weekend.

Mokwena said emergency reserves replenishment is progressing well.

“The return of these units comes after identifying the root causes of multiple unit trips, which were unconnected and purely technical in nature, related to electrical and control system issues in auxiliary parts of these power stations.

“Planned maintenance stands at 7 706MW. Eskom will provide an update on Monday afternoon,” Mokwena said.

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel.

