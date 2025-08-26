Load reduction this week: Here are the affected areas

Load shedding has been suspended but areas in Cape Town will still have planned outages. Here's who will be affected

Eskom has suspended load shedding nationally, but residents in Cape Town will still experience load reduction throughout this week.

The power utility said illegal electricity connections and theft continue to put heavy pressure on transformers and mini-substations.

“Illegal connections and electricity theft burden transformer load. While load shedding remains suspended, Eskom implements load reduction,” the utility explained.

How the schedule works

Load reduction will be carried out daily from Monday to Sunday. Each affected area will face a two-hour outage, with specific blocks allocated to either morning or evening cuts.

Morning outages run from 5am to 7am, while evening cuts take place between 5pm and 7pm.

Daily disruptions

Some areas, including Crossroads, Klipfontein and Mfuleni, will face outages in both the morning and evening slots. Philippi East will only be affected in the mornings.

Communities are urged to use electricity sparingly and warned that load reduction will remain in place as long as illegal connections and network overloading persist.

Affected areas

Block A areas (5am–7am):

Philippi East

Crossroads

Klipfontein

Mfuleni

Block B areas (5pm–7pm):

Philippi

Crossroads

Klipfontein

Eersterivier

Mfuleni

Highgate (Silversands)

Part of Airport Industrial

Khaya

Mandela Park (Khayelitsha)

To see if your area is affected click on, or download, the document below.

Load reduction schedule: Tuesday, 26 August – Sunday, 31 August

