Load reduction: Here are the Cape Town areas affected

By Oratile Mashilo

28 October 2025

08:55 am

Eskom areas experiencing morning and evening load reduction include communities across two main blocks.

Load reduction

Picture: iStock

While Eskom has suspended load shedding nationwide, some Western Cape residents will still face electricity outages this week.

Eskom said the load reduction would run from Monday to Sunday, targeting areas where the grid is under strain.

“Illegal connections and electricity theft place a heavy burden on transformers,” the utility explained.

“Although load shedding remains suspended, Eskom is implementing load reduction to protect infrastructure.”

The power utility added that persistent pressure on transformers and mini-substations in some communities necessitates load reduction to prevent equipment damage.

Areas affected

Cape Town residents will have two hours of power cuts, with varying time slots for different block areas.

Phillippi East will have outages from 5am to 7am, while Crossroads will have load reduction twice a day, in the morning and from 5pm to 7pm daily.

Other areas that will have outages during both periods include Klipfontein and Mfuleni.

Morning load reduction (5am-7am) impacts block A areas with the evening schedule (5pm-7pm), affecting the block B areas.

Block A areas:

  • Philippi East;
  • Crossroads;
  • Klipfontein; and
  • Mfuleni.

Block B areas:

  • Philippi;
  • Crossroads;
  • Klipfontein;
  • Eersterivier;
  • Mfuleni;
  • Highgate (Silversands);
  • Part of Airport Industrial;
  • Khaya; and
  • Mandela Park (Khayelitsha).

To see if your area is affected, click on or download the document below.

Western-Cape-Oct-2025Download

Load reduction schedule: Tuesday, 28 October – Friday, 31 October

