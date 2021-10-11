Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
3 minute read
11 Oct 2021
4:55 am
Load Shedding

Eskom has no money, no diesel, which is why you have no lights

A myriad of problems such as breakdowns, fires, and the electricity utility's huge uncollected municipal debts hamper power supply

Photo for illustration: iStock
Just as the country was moved to level 1 lockdown for Covid by President Cyril Ramaphosa, Eskom moved SA to level 2 load shedding until Thursday. Breakdowns of three generators, a lack of diesel to run the rest, conveyer belt failures and boiler tube leaks all contributed to the rolling blackouts. And a fire at the Kendal power station took out three units, one of which will only be back next month. Also Read: ‘There will be light at the end of this brief tunnel’: Ramaphosa on the return of load shedding Since 2015, rumour has it each time the...

