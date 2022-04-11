Eskom implements stage 2 load shedding immediately

Citizen Reporter

Eskom has announced that it has implemented stage 2 load shedding with immediate effect on Monday.

“Unit 5 of Medupi Power Station has just tripped, taking some 700MW capacity with. Regretfully, Stage 2 load shedding has been implemented immediately. A full statement will be published in due course,” the power utility said.

This after requesting the public to reduce electricity usage on Monday afternoon after due to the power generating system being severely constrained.

Four generation units suffered breakdowns, while the return to service of two other units was delayed.

“This together with the inclement weather, which has increased the demand for electricity, has placed the power system under pressure. Eskom is working hard to return as many of these generation units to service as possible,” said spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

ALSO READ: Weather forecast: Yellow level 2 warning issued for disruptive rain in KZN, EC

A generating unit each at Matla and Kriel power stations as well as two generating units at Camden Power Station also experienced breakdowns on Monday.

“Furthermore, a generating unit each at Tutuka and Matla power stations have been delayed from returning to service, contributing to the current shortage of capacity.”

Earlier in the day, Eskom had 4 984MW on planned maintenance, while another 15 514MW of capacity was unavailable due to unplanned breakdowns.

“We are presently relying on the adequate levels of emergency reserves to meet the country demand which are being carefully monitored. This constrained supply situation may persist throughout the week,” said Mantshantsha.

Tips to cope with load shedding

Here are easy-to-implement tips for those looking to ensure their safety when the lights go out:

• Put the proposed load shedding times somewhere handy so that your family will have enough time to prepare for the power outage.

• Get a few high-wattage solar powered lights for your garden, and a few LED lights for inside. Light is a deterrent to would-be burglars.

• Keep your cellphone charged, or invest in a portable phone charger, so that you can still call for help if you need to.

• If you need to manually open and close your gates when you get home, try to have someone come and meet you at your entrance, or arrange for an escort from your security company.

• Use padlocks, burglar bars and deadbolts to provide an extra level of home security that isn’t power-dependent.

• Alarm systems, garage doors and electric gates generally rely on electricity so make sure that these items all have good backup batteries.

• Keep a torch or a solar, battery powered light that is charged beforehand in multiple, easily accessible locations around your home. Be sure to also have plenty of spare batteries.

• Your fridge and freezer supplies should be okay without power overnight if you do not open and close it repeatedly. If you’re worried about certain food items, prepare an ice-box for these.

• Make sure that all appliances – especially those that pose a fire risk if left unattended – are switched off when load shedding starts and gradually turned back on once power returns. This not only minimises the pressure on the grid when the power is turned back on, but also minimises the risk of damage to appliances due to power surges, or a fire risk causing a power outage to turn into a catastrophe.

READ NEXT: Stage 8 load shedding a possibility if Eskom pollutes less