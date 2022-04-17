Load shedding returns amid cold weather

Citizen Reporter

After a relatively incident-free weekend, Eskom has announced that it would be implementing Stage 2 load shedding from 4pm on Sunday afternoon.



“Load shedding will, regretfully, continue until 5am on Wednesday, 20 April, depending on the level of breakdowns. Loadshedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid,” explained the power utility in a statement after apologizing to the public.

“The loss of four additional generation units at Matla, Tutuka, Duvha and Arnot power stations over the past 24 hours, exacerbated by the delay in units returning to service at Camden, Matla, Grootvlei and Tutuka power stations, has unfortunately necessitated the implementation of load shedding,” explained Eskom.



The power utility further stated that the system continues to be fragile and they have, therefore, been forced to implement load shedding to manage and replenish emergency generation reserves.



According to Eskom, it has been relying on these emergency generation reserves to supply electricity over the past few days.

“Since Friday afternoon, a generation unit each at Camden, Komati and Arnot power stations returned to service. We currently have 5 474MW on planned maintenance, while another 17 018MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned breakdowns.”

Eskom further cautioned that it may escalate the levels of load shedding as “the power system remains unpredictable” and “any further deterioration in generation capacity may require higher stages of load shedding.”



The public has been urged to continue using electricity sparingly despite the chilly weather.

Lights on for Easter

Eskom last suspended load shedding on the morning of Good Friday but warned on Thursday morning that a unit each at the Kusile and Kendal power stations had tripped in the 24 hours prior to their statement being issued.

At the time, Eskom said the planned suspension of load shedding was due, in part, to the lower demand expected over the weekend, but warned of the possibility that load shedding will need to be implemented during next week as the demand returns.

“The Kusile unit has returned to service this morning, together with one of the previously delayed Camden power station units. Eskom will undertake opportunity maintenance during the low demand weekend to address some risk on running units,” the power utility said in a statement.

Water will also be pumped into the river system from the Ingula Pumped Storage Scheme during the weekend in order to relieve the capacity constraints that have been created by the heavy rains.

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho, additional reporting by Xanet Scheepers