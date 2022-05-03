Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding from 5pm Tuesday until next Monday

Citizen Reporter

Eskom has announced that it will implement stage 2 load shedding from 5pm on Tuesday afternoon until 5am next week Monday.

The power utility said this was due to a shortage of generation capacity.

“This load shedding has been caused by a shortage of generation capacity owing to delays in returning generators to service, as well as breakdowns of nine generators. Eskom will continue to monitor the system and implement any changes as required,” Eskom said in a statement.

Breakdowns

According to the power utility, since Monday, a generation unit each at Lethabo, Tutuka, Ingula, Drakensberg, Arnot as well as two units each at Hendrina and Matla power stations suffered breakdowns.

Further, delays in returning generators to service at Arnot, Kendal and three units at Tutuka power stations had added to the capacity constraints.

“Eskom expects to return as many of these units to service as possible over the next few days. We also expect to rely on the use of emergency generating reserves to limit the stage of load shedding during this period.”

Eskom said it currently had 3 875MW on planned maintenance, while another 15 067MW of capacity was unavailable due to breakdowns.

“Eskom would again like to remind the public that load shedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid.

“We, therefore, request the public to continue using electricity sparingly to reduce the occurrence of load shedding.”

