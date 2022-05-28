Eskom downgrades load shedding to Stage 1

Citizen Reporter

Eskom has announced that load shedding will be reduced to Stage 1 and will be implemented from 5pm until 10pm on Saturday.

In a statement, the power utility said that Stage 1 load shedding will be repeated at the same time on Sunday.

“While this is the case currently, Eskom cautions the public that as the shortage of generation capacity persists, the system will continue to be constrained with an elevated risk of load shedding over the coming weeks,” Eskom said.

The power utility also indicated that the outlook for the coming week remained uncertain.

“Eskom will continue to closely monitor the system, adjust and communicate any changes as may be necessary.

“We appeal to all South Africans to help limit the impact of the shortages by continuing to reduce the usage of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items,” Eskom added.

Approximately 15,943 megawatts (MW) of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns, while 4,279MW is on planned maintenance.

“Eskom apologises for the implementation of load shedding and is working around the clock to return to service as many units as possible. We would like to remind the public that load shedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid,” the power utility further said.

Sabotage incidents

Eskom has laid criminal charges with the South African Police Service (Saps) and its forensic team is assisting with the investigation over acts of sabotage at its power stations.

The power utility previously said the acts of sabotage were done by someone who had access to the site where only employees have access and knows the security features in the area quite well.

There has been fives incidents of sabotage since March 2021, and all of these have been reported to the police.

Electricity and cable theft – are among the many problems contributing to the downfall of Eskom, costing costing the power utility R2 billion per year.

