Eskom implements stage 6 load shedding from 4pm until 10pm on Tuesday

Faizel Patel

Eskom has announced that stage 6 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm until 10pm on Tuesday evening.

The dark lords of Megawatt Park said stage 4 load shedding will then be implemented from 10pm until 12am.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said load shedding will then be reduced to stage 2 until 5am on Wednesday morning.

ALSO READ: Eskom guzzling millions of litres of diesel a day to keep the lights on

“From 5am until 4pm on Wednesday load shedding will be implemented at stage 4. Stage 6 will then again be implemented at 4pm until 10pm tomorrow evening.”

“This is due to the unlawful and unprotected labour action, which has caused widespread disruption to Eskom’s power plants. This has compelled Eskom to continue taking precautionary measures to conserve generation capacity and safeguard plants from damage,” Mantshantsha said.

He said there is a high risk that the stage of load shedding may have to change at any time, depending on the state of the power plants.

“Eskom continues to closely monitor the system, adjust and communicate any changes as may be necessary. We appeal to all South Africans to help limit the impact of the shortages by continuing to reduce the usage of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items.”

“Three of the 10 generation units that had tripped during the night have been returned to service. This, however, is still insufficient to stave off the implementation of stage 6 load shedding for this evening and tomorrow evening.”

Mantshantsha said Eskom currently has 3,218MW on planned maintenance, while another 17,621MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

“We would like to remind the public that load shedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid. We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly especially during these uncertain times on the power system.”