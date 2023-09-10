Being load limited? Here’s why you shouldn’t charge your inverter

While the temptation to keep your inverter plugged in during load limiting may be there, Eskom warned it could cause a trip.

Eskom’s new pilot might change the way you load shed, but you won’t want to charge your inverter with it while load limiting.

The power utility rolled out the pilot project in Fourways earlier this year, giving those with smart meters the option to keep some of the lights on during stages 1-4 load shedding.

If you are using too much electricity during a load limiting period, you will be notified and have four opportunities to reduce your load by 10 Amps or you will be load shed.

While the temptation to keep your inverter plugged in during this period may be there, Eskom warned it could cause a trip.

“Eskom would like to remind customers that are part of the load limiting pilot project to refrain from charging inverters during load limiting.

“Charging of inverters during load limiting increases the consumption to more than 10 Amps which causes the meter to trip.

The utility advised those being limited to also switch off other high-consuming appliances, including geysers, underfloor heating, pool pumps, stoves, and washing machines.

Load limiting going national

Eskom said in June it was hoping to roll out the load limiting project nationally after its pilot.

“The pilot will focus on select customers with smart meters. Load limiting through smart meters is part of the demand side management initiatives to manage and optimise electricity consumption to better balance the supply and demand of electricity on the grid, during stages 1 to 4 of load shedding,” Spokesperson Amanda Qithi said at the time.