Load Shedding September 10, 2023 | 5:29 pm

Home » News » South Africa » Load Shedding

Avatar photo

Compiled by Kyle Zeeman

Deputy Digital Editor

2 minute read

10 Sep 2023

05:29 pm

Being load limited? Here’s why you shouldn’t charge your inverter

Compiled by Kyle Zeeman - Deputy Digital Editor

While the temptation to keep your inverter plugged in during load limiting may be there, Eskom warned it could cause a trip.

Inverters can help keep the lights on

Inverters may be helpful when the lights are off, but they should be off when load limiting. Picture: iStock

Eskom’s new pilot might change the way you load shed, but you won’t want to charge your inverter with it while load limiting.

The power utility rolled out the pilot project in Fourways earlier this year, giving those with smart meters the option to keep some of the lights on during stages 1-4 load shedding.

If you are using too much electricity during a load limiting period, you will be notified and have four opportunities to reduce your load by 10 Amps or you will be load shed.

While the temptation to keep your inverter plugged in during this period may be there, Eskom warned it could cause a trip.

ALSO READ: Eskom’s load-limiting plan a start to ease load shedding

“Eskom would like to remind customers that are part of the load limiting pilot project to refrain from charging inverters during load limiting.

“Charging of inverters during load limiting increases the consumption to more than 10 Amps which causes the meter to trip.

The utility advised those being limited to also switch off other high-consuming appliances, including geysers, underfloor heating, pool pumps, stoves, and washing machines.

Load limiting going national

Eskom said in June it was hoping to roll out the load limiting project nationally after its pilot.

ALSO READ: Don’t get left in the dark: Tips for working during load shedding

“The pilot will focus on select customers with smart meters. Load limiting through smart meters is part of the demand side management initiatives to manage and optimise electricity consumption to better balance the supply and demand of electricity on the grid, during stages 1 to 4 of load shedding,” Spokesperson Amanda Qithi said at the time.

Read more on these topics

Electricity Eskom Load Shedding

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News OBITUARY: The life and times of Zulu Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi
Business Judge rules on sale of Mango; calls Gordhan’s actions irrational
News Ramaphosa won’t release Lady R report to public – here’s why
News WATCH: Mbeki claims load shedding was deliberately created by Eskom
News Ramaphosa exonerated by Reserve Bank over Phala Phala farm saga
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe