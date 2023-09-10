Daily news update: Calls for calm, snow, and life inside a hijacked building

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s daily news update, the nation debates the legacy of IFP founder and Zulu traditional Prime Minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi following his death.

Parts of the country will be hit with snow today, while Springbok captain Siya Kolisi’s wife Rachel and their kids have been showing their SA pride on a sunny French beach ahead of our 2023 Rugby World Cup opener against Scotland tonight. Our rugby expert Ross Roche has three key match-ups to watch out for in the match.

Global ratings agency Moody’s Investment Services has upgraded Eskom’s outlook from positive to stable, but not everyone is celebrating. There are only tears in Morocco, as the death toll from a deadly earthquake in that country reaches well over 1,000 and people recount the heartbreak of losing their family members.

In Johannesburg, life is a living hell filled with darkness, flooded floors and rats for those in hijacked buildings.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way. Here’s your easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

‘He wouldn’t want a political spectacle’- KZN premier calls for ‘peace’ after Buthelezi’s death

KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has called for peace after the death of Mangosuthu Buthelezi, saying the IFP founder did not want his passing to spark divisions or a political spectacle.

“We are calling for peace from all the various stakeholders. Let us work together to make sure we give Buthelezi the send-off that he deserves. We need to give communities, international visitors and political parties space but also the family. Buthelezi himself always said he does not want his funeral to be a political spectacle. He wants people of SA and KZN to mourn and grieve his departure without feeling unwanted or unwelcomed”.

Dube-Ncube said the provincial government had written to the presidency to request an official funeral for Buthelezi, but it was not confirmed what category this would be.

Read more here

Snow expected to hit parts of South Africa on Sunday

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned that snow is expected to hit parts of the country on Sunday.

The weather service said that cold, windy and wet conditions are expected in parts of the Western Cape and Northern Cape on Sunday. These conditions will spread to parts of the Eastern Cape on Monday.

Read more here

WATCH: Life inside a hijacked Hillbrow building

Those living in hijacked buildings in the Joburg CBD and Hillbrow stay in rooms with no windows, ventilation or light. They have to beat off brazen rats, and the corridors they walk and socialise in are often flooded with water and other waste.

These living conditions were thrown into the spotlight on Saturday during City of Joburg MMC for public safety Dr Mgcini Tshwaku’s visit to several hijacked buildings in the area.

Tshwaku visited Florence Nightingale, Casa Mia and the Greenhouse building in the city, highlighting some of the conditions that may have led to similar properties catching fire in recent weeks.

Read more here

‘Moody’s should stop day drinking’- Frustration overshadows Eskom ratings upgrade

Eskom has improved its ratings outlook, but not everyone is celebrating.

The Power utility announced on Saturday it has been upgraded from positive to stable by Moody’s Investment Services, calling the upgrade “reassuring” in efforts to turn Eskom around.

But those sitting in the dark because of load shedding were not in the party mood. They flooded social media with reaction to the announcement, jokingly asking if Moody’s was “day drinking” and knew Eskom was battling to power the nation.

Read more here

Springboks v Scotland: Three key match-ups in World Cup opener

The Springboks and Scotland get their 2023 Rugby World Cup campaigns underway with a monster clash between the two sides in Marseille on Sunday, with both teams desperate for an opening win as they look to escape the ‘pool of death.’

With world number one ranked Ireland lying in wait later in the pool phase, a loss for either side would put their progress from the pool in jeopardy.

With a thrilling encounter thus on the cards, exciting match-ups will be seen across the park during the game. Here are three key battles that could help decide the outcome:

Read more here

‘Everything lost family’- Moroccan mountain village mourns its quake dead

Lahcen sits in the corner of the village dispensary in Moulay Brahim in Morocco‘s High Atlas mountains. He’s inconsolable after losing his wife and four children in Friday night’s earthquake.

The tragedy of what happened to Lahcen’s family is on everybody’s lips in the mountain village around an hour’s drive from the tourist city of Marrakesh.

The 40-year-old’s head is bowed, his body curled in pain.

“I’ve lost everything,” he says in a barely audible voice.

Read more here