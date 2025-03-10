Winter is coming: Eskom warns that planned maintenance will continue

Eskom made the announcement on Sunday after suspending the latest bout of stage 3 load shedding, which started on Friday.

Eskom has warned that its planned maintenance outages will continue as it prepares for the upcoming winter season.

The parastatal made the announcement on Sunday after suspending the latest bout of load shedding.

Eskom implemented Stage 3 load shedding from 2 pm on Friday, and it was expected to continue until 5am on Monday.

Winter outlook

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said the utility has recovered over 3000 MW generation capacity and replenished emergency reserves.

“We maintain our position that load shedding is largely behind us due to structural improvements in the generation fleet. While baseload capacity remains constrained, our generation recovery plan is addressing this challenge.”

Power stations

On Saturday, Electricity and Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa refrained from commenting on possible sabotage at Eskom after South Africa experienced renewed electricity outages.

Speaking at a media briefing, Ramokgopa stated he was “exceptionally disappointed” with the recent performance of Eskom’s power stations.

Ramokgopa expressed that the problems at Eskom’s power stations were “non-technical related issues”.

“Clearly, we have become complacent. So it can’t be normal; it can’t be that we are reversing the gains that we have accumulated over time. I already know what are the candidate power stations that are consistently dropping the ball,” he told eNCA on Sunday.

Sabotage

When asked whether sabotage was being used to undermine the work being done at Eskom, Ramokgopa stressed that “it’s a separate conversation that does not belong in public”.

“One thing I will not do is to manufacture excuses, so I will not mislead the country. We know what happened at Koeberg.

“We know what happened in Kusile, the two units that went out. We know what happened at Majuba. We know what happened at Camden. We’ll go and address that situation,” he said.

Last month, Eskom CEO Dan Marokane dismissed claims that the utility implemented stage 6 load shedding because it failed to get the requested electricity tariff hike from the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa

