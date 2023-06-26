By Reitumetse Makwea
26 Jun 2023
5:36 am
Amped up about load limiting

A Fourways resident says Eskom's load limiting does not make sense.

Johannesburg, South Africa - April 11 2012: Electric Power Distribution Plant Facility
Eskom launched a load limiting pilot project in Fourways, Johannesburg. Photo: iStock
Eskom’s “load limiting” project in Fourways has been met with mixed emotions from residents in Gauteng, with some claiming they didn’t get cut and some left with more questions than answers, wonderinghow the project would be implemented. The pilot was launched on Friday last week, during stages 1 to 4 load shedding. Its aim was to manage and optimise the supply-and-demand side during lower stages of load shedding. “Through load limiting measures during stages 1 to 4 of load shedding, customers’ electricity capacity will be reduced from 60-80 amps to 10 amps. This will allow customers to continue to use...

