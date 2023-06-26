Amped up about load limiting

Eskom’s “load limiting” project in Fourways has been met with mixed emotions from residents in Gauteng, with some claiming they didn’t get cut and some left with more questions than answers, wonderinghow the project would be implemented. The pilot was launched on Friday last week, during stages 1 to 4 load shedding. Its aim was to manage and optimise the supply-and-demand side during lower stages of load shedding. “Through load limiting measures during stages 1 to 4 of load shedding, customers’ electricity capacity will be reduced from 60-80 amps to 10 amps. This will allow customers to continue to use...

Eskom’s “load limiting” project in Fourways has been met with mixed emotions from residents in Gauteng, with some claiming they didn’t get cut and some left with more questions than answers, wondering

how the project would be implemented.

The pilot was launched on Friday last week, during stages 1 to 4 load shedding. Its aim was to manage and optimise the supply-and-demand side during lower stages of load shedding.

“Through load limiting measures during stages 1 to 4 of load shedding, customers’ electricity capacity will be reduced from 60-80 amps to 10 amps.

This will allow customers to continue to use essential appliances with a reduced capacity of up to 10 amps,” Eskom said.

‘Load limiting not making sense’

An hour before the start of load shedding, the system will prompt customers to reduce their consumption to 10 amps by sending a message to their customer interface unit and cellphone.

However, a resident from Fourways, Pearl Scholtz, said load limiting did not make sense.

“How is it going to work? They are asking people to cooperate, but how do we ensure we are cooperating?”

Scholtz said the terms seemed like a joke: load shedding, load reduction, load limiting. Are they just incapable of delivering electricity to the people?”, she asked.

“It’s really time for the private sector to completely take over. We’re already paying top dollar

for it,” she said.

“We didn’t have electricity at all within the estate, but other people within the area weren’t cut off.

“I think we’re seeing another issue of implementation – and if we’re limiting, what about the people who use electricity for free? We’re limited to electricity we’ve paid for.”

Another resident, Lindsey Prax, said Minister of Electricity Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa had made great strides since assuming the position.

“We’ve had at least two weeks of manageable load shedding; people just need to be patient. Even when the minister came in, there was just so much criticism and now look at us,” Prax said.

“It’s only been three days. We still need to get a hang of it. People still need to fully commit to cooperating with the project. Now the ball is in our court. We just need to play our part.

“A little bit of electricity to charge your phone, to have network, watch TV, have Wi-Fi and probably even charge your laptop is enough in this current climate.”

‘System beginning to perform’

In a statement, the power utility said there were benefits to this approach.

The benefit for customers was they would have access to some electricity during the lower stages of load shedding.

“The success of this phase of the project depends on the partnership between Eskom and the customers, as the outcomes will influence how the national rollout will unfold,” Eskom said.

During a media briefing yesterday, Ramokgopa said the utility had seen “tremendous” improvement because, over a five-day average period, it was able to generate 29 288 megawatts versus the previous week’s 28 889MW a day.

“We have added about 400MW. It is an illustration of consistent improvement. The more you have units performing, it gives us breathing space to execute planned maintenance.

“For the first time, we are beginning to go below the psychological mark of 15 000MW. The system is beginning to perform.”

Reducing demand

Ramokgopa said everything possible would be done to minimise its impact, especially during the winter campaign.

“We have appointed a service provider with the necessary skills to work with us so that we amp the message in relation to demand interventions,” he said.

“Our target is to reduce demand by about 1 000MW in the next six months and we remain on track to do that.”

But a resident from Houghton, Candice van Stadens, questioned why Fourways was chosen as the

pilot area.

“They cannot successfully see if the project is operational if it’s done in a busy area like that. If it’s for households and not business, it should be implemented in various residential areas”.

Sibusiso Zondo from Alexandra said load limiting should be done in an area where people do not have backup alternatives.

