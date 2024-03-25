Eskom moves between daytime load shedding suspension and evening stage 2

Eskom shared an update on the load shedding schedule for the week ahead of the Easter break

Eskom‘s load shedding will move between daytime suspensions and stage 2 in the evenings this week.

The power utility shared an update on the load shedding schedule for the week ahead of the Easter break.

Schedule

Eskom spokesperson Menzi Mngomezulu said the parastatal will communicate should any significant changes occur.

“In order to replenish the emergency reserves for the week ahead, stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 16:00 today (Sunday) until 05:00 on Monday morning. Thereafter, load shedding will be suspended until 16:00 on Monday when stage 2 will be implemented until 05:00 on Tuesday.

“This pattern of suspending load shedding from 05:00 until 16:00 and stage 2 from 16:00 until 05:00 will be repeated daily until further notice,” Mngomezulu said.

The Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is expected to brief the media on Monday on the implementation of the Energy Action Plan (EAP)

Load shedding benefits

Meanwhile, a total of 35 suburbs in Johannesburg have seen their rolling power cut blocks adjusted after City Power announced a move to exclude majority of essential services and businesses from power cuts was gaining momentum.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena last week said more customers were benefiting from the move as the entity’s local energy team “put up a lot of work behind the scenes to reconfigure the network, realign the blocks, and enter into curtailment agreements with most of businesses.

“These positive developments however mean that some of the load shedding blocks will be affected as customers may have been moved during this realignment exercise.”

Mangena said essential infrastructure facilities added to the exemption from the power cuts include the Bulk Water Treatment Plants “to address the water supply interruption challenges, among other reasons.”

“Most of the City’s water and sanitation reticulation systems rely on electricity, with pump stations at treatment works requiring constant uninterrupted power supply to operate optimally. The continuous load shedding often interrupts these operations,” Mangena said.

