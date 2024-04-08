Eskom extends load shedding break until further notice

The suspension of the rolling blackouts is the longest since 15 December to 2 January.

Eskom has announced that load shedding will remain suspended until further notice – the longest break from power cuts since January.

The suspension of load shedding has been welcomed by South Africans, with many hoping it will continue.

The utility’s spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said the continued suspension of the power cuts is due to sustained available generation capacity and adequate emergency reserves.

Record

“Load shedding will remain suspended until further notice. This decision comes after 11 consecutive days without load shedding, owing to sustained available generation capacity and adequate emergency reserves.

“Eskom will provide a system update on Wednesday afternoon or communicate any significant changes should they occur. Tonight’s evening peak demand is expected to reach 25 224MW,” Mokwena said.

Mokwena added that Eskom plans to return a total generation capacity of 1 150MW to service by Monday evening.

The Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa will, on Tuesday, brief the media on the implementation of the Energy Action Plan (EAP).

Stage 16

Meanwhile, the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has approved guidelines for implementing load shedding up to stage 16.

The revision of the code of practice was developed by experts from Eskom, Nersa, the Energy Intensive User Group, South Africa’s metros, and others.

This is the third revision of the code and was brought about due to several changes, including the “extensive use of higher stages of load shedding”, such as stage 5 and stage 6.

The guidelines are meant to assist Eskom and municipalities lessen the impact of load shedding and prevent a grid collapse.

Eskom and municipalities have to use the code when implementing the power cuts. If they do not, they will have to give Nersa reasons why the system wasn’t adhered to.

Additional reporting by Gareth Cotterell

