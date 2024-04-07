Daily news update: Joshlin Smith latest | Keep the Merc, King Dalindyebo | Stage 16 load shedding

Here’s your daily morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories on Sunday, 7 April 2024.

In today’s news, a London ship is searched as Interpol gets involved with the Joshlin Smith disappearance case; the EFF says they won’t take back AbaThembu King Dalindyebo’s R1.8m Merc SUV following the monarch’s birthday celebrations with ANC bigwigs; and Nersa approves Stage 16 load shedding guidelines.

We also look at the severe weather warnings issued for KwaZulu-Natal and the Cape; outrage at former Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula being granted bail because of the “terrible prison conditions”; more than 500 rounds of ammunition found buried on a farm; Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi promises half-a-million jobs…and rapper Cassper Nyovest ties the knot!

News today: 7 April

Where is Joshlin Smith? Case of missing Saldanha girl extends abroad

The search for missing six-year-old Joshlin Smith has entered its second month with Police Minister Bheki Cele revealing earlier this week that the South African Police Service (Saps) were now working with Interpol to find her.

Joshlin – from the Middelpos informal settlement near Diazville, in Saldanha – went missing on 19 February.

Interpol has been roped in to assist with the disappearance case of Joshlin Smith across borders. Photos: Facebook and Olivier Chassignole/ AFP

Cele also spoke about an extensive search operation on a ship in a London port and touched on some of the nerve-wracking DNA results.

Keep the Merc: EFF not taking back AbaThembu king’s R1.8m ride after ANC rally

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said that it won’t be taking back the R1.8 million Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV the political party gifted AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo in 2021.

On Friday, the monarch – who was believed to be a staunch EFF supporter – set the internet ablaze when he was seen celebrating his 60th birthday with ANC heavyweights at the party’s Siyanqoba rally in the Chris Hani district.

The EFF gifted AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo a brand new Mercedes-Benz on 13 November 2021. Photo: X/ @EFFSouthAfrica

Speaking at the event, the birthday boy told the spirited crowd that he would never abandon the ANC and reminded the crowd of the party’s strong ties with his ancestors.

Nersa approves guidelines for stage 16 load shedding

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has approved guidelines for implementing load shedding up to stage 16.

One of the reasons for the changes to the code of practice was the extensive use of higher stages of load shedding.

Photo: iStock

The guidelines are meant to assist Eskom and municipalities lessen the impact of load shedding and prevent a grid collapse.

Severe weather alert: Disaster crews brace for flooding, damaging storms in KZN and Cape

Disaster management teams in the KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape are on high alert amid the South African Weather Service’s (SAWS) forecast for severe weather conditions lashing these provinces from Sunday, 7 April.

In KwaZulu-Natal, Level 4 rains could result in localised flooding on Sunday, 7 April. Photo: iStock

The weather forecaster said rainfall exceeding 50mm is expected in areas of the KwaZulu-Natal province which may lead to impact such as flooding of some of the roads and settlements, displacement and traffic congestion.

In the Western Cape, the potent cut-off low system brings with it the threat of a black southeasterly wind, disruptive rainfall, high waves capable of causing damage, as well as the likelihood of very cold, wet and windy conditions.

‘It’s an insult’: Outrage at Mapisa-Nqakula giving ‘terrible prison conditions’ a skip

The Pretoria Magistrate’s Court’s decision to grant bail to former Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula based on her plea that she is not suited for the “terrible prison conditions”, is an insult to the 154 000 prisoners languishing in South Africa’s 243 prisons.

This according to the South African Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights (SAPOHR) which advocates for the rights of prisoners in the country.

Former Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula arrives in the dock for her court appearance at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on 4 April 2024. Photo: Phill Magakoe/ AFP

The organisation’s president, Miles Budu, lashed out at Mapisa-Nqakula for “failing” to change the state of prisons when she was correctional services minister between 2009 and 2012.

Police find more than 500 rounds of ammunition buried on Northern Cape farm

The South African Police Service (Saps) on Saturday revealed it had found ammunition that had been buried on a farm in the Northern Cape.

Some of the ammunition police found on the farm in the Northern Cape. Photo: Supplied/ Saps

Police spokesperson Sergeant Timothy Sam said 350 9mm rounds and 200 rounds of LMG calibre ammunition were uncovered.

The search continues for more ammunition around the farm.

‘Check the Guinness World Records’: Lesufi launches programme to employ half-a-million

According to Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, 480 000 beneficiaries of the R350 SRD grant will be provided with training and job opportunities.

Gauteng Premier Panyana Lesufi. Photo: Screengrab/ X @GautengProvince

The new initiative, named iCrush ne Lova Jobs and Skills Programme, is an expansion of the Nasi Ispani Programme which was launched in 2023 and aims to provide jobs to 480 000 people.

VIDEOS: Singing and joy as Cassper Nyovest marries Pulane Mojaki [Watch]

Rapper Cassper Nyovest seems to be a married man after a clip of him and his bride, Pulane Mojaki, celebrating at their traditional wedding was shared on X.

Cassper Nyovest and Pulane Mojaki at their traditional wedding ceremony on Friday, 5 April 2024. Photo: Screengrab/ X

Speculation has been swirling in South Africa for months over whether the two were getting married – and it now seems to be official.

South Africans cannot afford their homes but also can’t afford to sell them

South Africans cannot afford their home loans but can also not afford to sell their homes because the expenses related to selling a house in South Africa can amount to more than R150 000.

Photo: iStock

Consumers are now probably paying almost 40% more on their home loans than they did in 2020. This makes a major difference to those whose income did not keep pace with inflation and interest rates.

When selling one’s house, it takes months to process sales and transfer ownership at the Deeds Office.

During this time, you do not have access to money from the sale. But there is the option of getting bridging finance.

Bulls run riot against Lyon in Champions Cup

The Bulls marched on to the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup after convincingly defeating French side Lyon 59-19 at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday afternoon.

Bulls outside back Sebastian de Klerk scored two tries in their Champions Cup win over Lyon at Loftus Versfeld. Photo: Lee Warren/ Gallo Images

The win means the Bulls make the last eight of the European Cup for the first time since moving to the Northern Hemisphere competitions.

Mabasa grabs a hat-trick as Pirates reach seventh heaven

Orlando Pirates bounced back to winning ways in style on Saturday evening, thrashing Golden Arrows 7-1 in a DStv Premiership tie at Orlando Stadium.

Tshegofatso Mabasa scored a hat-trick and missed a penalty for Orlando Pirates against Golden Arrows. Picture: Gallo Images

Tshegofatso Mabasa scored the first hat-trick of his professional career.

Mabasa now has seven goals in eight appearances in all competitions since being recalled by Pirates from a loan spell at Moroka Swallows in the January transfer window. Buccaneers head coach Jose Riveiro will be faced with an interesting dilemma when Evidence Magopa returns from injury.

Classy Chippa take down Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs’ players showed immense bravery in merely turning up to play Chippa United in the DStv Premiership on Saturday, in a week that saw their teammate Luke Fleurs tragically killed in a hijacking in Johannesburg.

Bienvenu Eva Nga (left) scored the opening goal for Chippa. Photo: Deryck Foster/ BackpagePix

The Chili Boyz, however, were in no mood for sympathy in front of a capacity crowd at the Buffalo City Stadium in East London…

