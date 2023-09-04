Eskom implements stage 6 load shedding until further notice

Eskom says it will publish another update should any significant changes occur to the load shedding schedule.

Eskom has confirmed that stage 6 load shedding will be implemented from 5am on Tuesday.

The embattled power utility‘s spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said stage 6 load shedding would continue until further notice.

“As previously communicated and the loss of a further two generation units today, stage 6 load shedding will be implemented from 05:00 on Tuesday until further notice.

“Overnight, a further two units at Lethabo and Matla power stations will need to be shutdown for urgent repairs,” Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said.

The ramping up of the power cuts comes after Eskom announced on Sunday that it was implementing stage 5 load shedding.

Breakadowns

Mokwena said Eskom would publish another update should any significant changes occur.

“Breakdowns are currently at 16 210MW of generating capacity while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5 894MW. Since yesterday, a generating unit each at Kriel and Medupi power stations was taken offline for repairs. In the same period a generating unit at Arnot, Kendal, Kriel and Lethabo power stations were returned to service.

“The delay in returning to service a generating unit each at Hendrina and Tutuka power stations is also contributing to the current capacity constraints. Eskom teams are working tirelessly to return these generating units to service.”

Appeal

Eskom said its load forecast for the evening peak demand is 28 603MW.

“We appeal to the members of the public to continue reducing demand by switching off non-essential appliances.

“We would like to thank those who do heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers and pool pumps from 17:00 to 21:00, as this lowers demand and helps in alleviating the pressure on the power system and contributes to lower stages of load shedding,” Mokwena said

