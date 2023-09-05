Ramokgopa to provide load shedding update

Eskom ramped up load shedding from stage 5 to stage 6 on Monday.

Eskom says stage 6 load shedding is due to planned maintenance and the loss of two generation units. Picture: iStock

As the country battles stage 6 load shedding, the Minister of Electricity Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is expected to update the nation on the performance of the electricity grid on Tuesday morning.

Eskom ramped up the deliberate power cuts from stage 5 to stage 6 on Monday.

The embattled power utility said the severe stage of load shedding is due to planned maintenance and the loss of two generation units.

Stage 6

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said the stage 6 power cuts would continue until further notice.

“As previously communicated and the loss of a further two generation units today, stage 6 load shedding will be implemented from 5am on Tuesday until further notice.

“Overnight, a further two units at Lethabo and Matla power stations will need to be shutdown for urgent repairs,” said Mokwena.

He said since Sunday, generating units at both Kriel and Medupi power stations had to be taken offline for repairs.

“In the same period a generating unit at Arnot, Kendal, Kriel and Lethabo power stations were returned to service. The delay in returning to service a generating unit each at Hendrina and Tutuka power stations is also contributing to the current capacity constraints. Eskom teams are working tirelessly to return these generating units to service.”

Intensity coming down

Last week, during an update on the implementation of the Energy Action Plan (EAP) Ramokgopa said the intensity of the rolling blackouts was coming down.

Ramokgopa said the country is making progress in mitigating the deliberate power cuts.

“We have responded to the intensity of load shedding, it’s coming down. The number of days that we’ve experienced load shedding is exceptionally high and we are on course for a record number of those days.

“But these briefings are really important to show you what the trend line is and we are confident that we’ll get out of a very difficult situation… We remain confident in our ability to resolve the load shedding question,” said Ramokgopa.

