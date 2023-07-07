Eskom increases load shedding − Here’s your weekend schedule

By Faizel Patel

Eskom has announced increased load shedding with stage 3 having kicked in at 4pm on Thursday and suspended at midnight.

On Friday, the power utility imposed stage 1 power cuts at 5am, which will increase to stage 3 at 4pm.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena sad the rolling blackouts would continue to follow this pattern until midnight on Saturday.

“Load shedding will be suspended from midnight on Saturday until 4pm on Sunday, followed by stage 3 load shedding until midnight,” said Mokwena.

The power utility said it would publish a further update if any significant changes occur.

Here is the load shedding schedule

Breakdowns

Mokwena said breakdowns slightly increased to 15 100MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance slightly increased to 5 252MW.

“Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit at Arnot Power Station was returned to service. In the same period, a generation unit at Matimba was taken out of service due to a breakdown.

“The delay in returning to service two generating units at Tutuka is contributing to the current capacity constraints. Eskom teams are working around the clock to return generating units to service over the next few days,” said Mokwena.

ALSO READ: Another cold front to hit Gauteng with the possibility of snow

Cold front

While Eskom has managed to maintain the deliberate power cuts to stage 3, the electricity grid may come under pressure from a forecasted cold front expected to hit Gauteng from Sunday with temperatures expected to drop significantly.

Gauteng Weather said the mercury is expected to hover on single digits indicating very cold weather.

The province has already experienced freezing temperatures across several areas.

Johannesburg Emergency Services has assured residents that officials will be on high alert for any eventuality during the cold weather.

Energy action plan

Meanwhile, the Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, will brief the media on Sunday on progress made regarding the implementation of the Energy Action Plan.

ALSO READ: Ramokgopa confident load shedding will be less severe this winter as maintenance is ramped up