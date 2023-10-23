Eskom keeps the lights on, but for how long?

It’s been day four without load shedding and counting, the Proteas are third in the standings of the Cricket World Cup and the Springboks have booked their place in the final of the Rugby World Cup. Can it get any better in South Africa? Experts say the suspension of load shedding is a step in the right direction . If Eskom continues to build its capacity and keep load shedding at bay, the grid and the economy can start to recover. Good but… Energy expert Chris Yelland says it’s a very good sign but warned that the electricity grid could…

It’s been day four without load shedding and counting, the Proteas are third in the standings of the Cricket World Cup and the Springboks have booked their place in the final of the Rugby World Cup. Can it get any better in South Africa?

Experts say the suspension of load shedding is a step in the right direction . If Eskom continues to build its capacity and keep load shedding at bay, the grid and the economy can start to recover.

Good but…

Energy expert Chris Yelland says it’s a very good sign but warned that the electricity grid could have a good or a bad week and a good or a bad month at any time.

“The situation is looking very promising. We have reason to hope that things are improving. Let’s hope this is the start of a newfound stability,” he said.

He said he hoped the electricity situation would continue to improve as the third unit of the Kusile power station had returned to operation after failing last year.

“Two have already returned, we are waiting for the last unit to return by November or December. That will help the electricity situation even further.”

ALSO READ: No power cuts until Tuesday as Eskom extends load shedding suspension

Kusile

But Yelland said people had to remain realistic and remember that the three units had returned to service temporarily while Eskom works on the real solution.

“Remember they have permission from the minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment to operate units on a temporary basis without the pollution controls,” he said.

Yelland said South Africa was not out of the woods yet as there was more work to be done to fix the grid and infrastructure.

Economy

Economist Dawie Roodt said the power would have to be on for at least two weeks to have an impact on the economy.

“The bottom line is the economy is on a standby basis and ready if the electricity goes out. This is bad for economic growth,” he said.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said due to the continued improved generation, fleet performance and emergency reserves fully recovered, load shedding would remain suspended and resume tomorrow at 4pm.

ALSO READ: Eskom on track to end load shedding with another Kusile unit now online