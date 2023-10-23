Daily news update: Peace summit, aircrash, load shedding and Mbonambi racial abuse

Here's your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: African National Congress/X

As the conflict between Israel and Palestine continues, President Cyril Ramaphosa has appealed for more action from the international community in reviving the peace process.

The president concluded his working visit to Egypt with pleas to the international community to do more in enabling the revival of the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

Ramaphosa attended the Cairo Summit for Peace at the invitation of Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Ramaphosa said said more energy and focus must be directed at supporting the resumption of the peace process.

“Influential countries like the United States of America, have a duty and a responsibility to support processes that will deliver a long lasting and durable peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians, Ramaphosa said.

Presidency’s Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME) chief director Ntabozuko Nomlala. Photo: Facebook

One of the chief directors in the Presidency’s Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME), Ntabozuko Nomlala, has – by simply appointing himself in several roles – what one would call a rather unique approach to tackling South Africa’s high unemployment rate.

Nomlala is accused of not only orchestrating and finalising his own appointment as DPME head of human resources and corporate services, but also of acting as both judge and offender in his very own disciplinary process.

He allegedly recently gave himself a verbal warning for mistakenly appointing a vehicle fleet manager who did not have the necessary driver’s licence.

According to the Sunday Times, Nomlala seems to be no stranger to disciplinary processes though.

About four years ago, the Public Service Commission (PSC) found that he had been involved in the irregular appointment of a number of senior officials. These appointments included himself.

A high level police delegation also joined an operation surrounding illegal mining. Photo: Saps

Police in Gauteng have arrested more than 140 suspects and recovered rifles, including an AK-47, from a man suspected to be a king pin of illegal mining in the West Rand

The operation by Saps was part of the Safer Festive Season campaign as the holiday season approaches.

The Safer Festive Season campaign which was launched on Saturday has been implemented under the theme: “Combating crime through decisive police action and robust community involvement”.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said officers received information about a suspect who was in possession of unlicensed firearms in Bekkersdal, West Rand District.

“The information was operationalised on the day of Operation Safer Festive Season, 21 October 2023. Upon searching the premises, police from Crime intelligence and Bekkersdal Visible Policing found two unlicensed firearms (R5 rifle and AK47 rifle) and dagga,” Masondo said.

An investigation team has been dispatched on site to collect evidence from the crash site. Photo: iStock

One person has been killed and another injured in a light aircraft crash in the Free State.

It is understood the aircraft crashed in a grassy area on Bram Fischer International Airport property in Blomfontein on Saturday and caught fire.

The Accident and Incident Investigations Division (AIID) of the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) said it is investigating the plane crash.

“The Accident and Incident Investigations Division was informed of a fatal accident involving a Beech Bonanza Fixed-wing aircraft that occurred near Bram Fischer International Airport on Saturday, 21 October 2023,” AIID said.

Good news as Eskom susoends load shedding. Photo: iStock

Eskom continues to be the bearer of good news extending its suspension of load shedding due to the improvement in generation capacity.

The rolling blackouts was set to resume on Monday but has now been suspended until Tuesday.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said daytime load shedding will be suspended until further notice.

“Due to the continued improved generation fleet performance and emergency reserves fully recovered, load shedding will remain suspended and only resume on Tuesday at 16:00. stage 1 load shedding will be implemented on Tuesday from 16:00 until 05:00 on Wednesday.

“Thereafter, load shedding will be suspended from 05:00 until 16:00, followed by stage 1 load shedding from 16:00 until 05:00 on Thursday,” Mokwena said.

Bongi Mbonambi of South Africa. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi has been accused of using a racial slur against England flank Tom Curry during the team’s Rugby World Cup semi-final in Paris on Saturday night.

The Boks won the game 16-15 thanks to a late rally that saw them over-turn a 15-6 deficit to progress to the final where they will face their old foes, the All Blacks, in this Saturday’s final.

According to a report in England’s Daily Telegraph, Curry apparently asked referee, New Zealand’s Ben O’Keeffe, what he should do about being called a “white c***” at one stage during the match at the Stade de France.

On audio in the Daily Telegraph‘s possession Curry is heard asking: “Sir, Sir, if their hooker calls me a white c*** what do I do?”

O’Keeffe replies: “Nothing please.” He then adds, “I will be on it” although it is not known if this in response to Curry’s question.