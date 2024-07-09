Eskom implements load reduction, but load shedding remains suspended

Eskom said load reduction is not load shedding, as it still had sufficient generating capacity to meet the country’s electricity demand.

As a series of cold fronts hits several parts of the country, Eskom has implemented load reduction in areas supplied by the utility.

The parastatal emphasised that load reduction is not load shedding, as it still had sufficient generating capacity to meet the country’s electricity demand

Eskom said while it has suspended load shedding for 103 consecutive days due to sufficient generation capacity to supply electricity to the country, the issue of network overloading has resurfaced with the onset of winter.

Cold front

South Africans have been urged to get those blankets out and keep warm as the cold snap continues in many parts of the country.

Temperatures have dipped to minus five in Gauteng, while those in Western Cape have been warned of more inclement weather including disruptive rains and strong winds.

ALSO READ: SA not load shedding free yet, Ramaphosa warns

Network overloading

Eskom said network overloading is prevalent in its supply areas in Limpopo, Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and North West.

“About 94% of the total overloaded transformers are in these areas as a result of electricity theft and indiscriminate use of electricity.

“Despite continued public information campaigns to customers about the implications of electricity theft activities, Eskom has no other option but to implement load reduction to protect its assets from repeated failures and explosions, which pose a risk to human lives,” the utility said.

Monde Bala, Group Executive for Distribution, said overloaded transformers as a result of electricity theft present a serious risk to human life,

“We only implement load reduction as a very last resort for the shortest periods possible after all other options have been exhausted. A transformer damaged by overloading can leave an area without power for up to six months, protecting Eskom’s assets is in the best interest of all South Africans.”

Load reduction

Eskom reported that overloading of transformers is mainly recorded during peak hours, around 7am to 9am in the morning and 5pm to 7pm in the evening.

“In areas where load reduction will be implemented, the relevant cluster or province will communicate with affected customers through the normal channels including SMS and Customer Connect newsletters.”

Eskom said efforts will be made to restore full power as quickly as possible once the risk decreases.

To prevent load reduction and abrupt loss of supply, Eskom has urged residents to reduce their consumption, ensure that the electricity they consume is legally connected and to report illegal activities.

“Additionally, customers are encouraged to switch off nonessential appliances, such as heaters and geysers, and use alternative heating methods,” Eskom said.

Eskom said the overloaded transformers are at risk because of electricity theft and indiscriminate electricity use.

ALSO READ: SA faces new crisis: Ramokgopa warns Gauteng’s load reduction the ‘tip of the iceberg’