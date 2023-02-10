Eskom to impose load shedding at stages 3 and 2 over weekend

Faizel Patel

Eskom has announced that load shedding will be implemented at stages 3 and 2 over the coming weekend.

The announcement by Eskom comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the Eskom crisis a national state of disaster with immediate effect during the State of the Nation Address on Thursday night.

The president also said he will also appoint a minister of electricity in the Presidency and the minister will focus full-time on working with Eskom to end load shedding.

Load shedding schedule

Eskom spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha, said a further load shedding update will be published as soon as any significant changes occur.

“Stage 4 load shedding will continue to be implemented at 4pm until 5am on Saturday morning. Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 5am on Saturday until 5am on Sunday, thereafter it will be reduced to stage 2 until 4pm on Sunday.

“Stage 3 load shedding will again be implemented from 4pm on Sunday until 5am on Monday,” Mantshantsha said.

Generation units

Mantshantsha added that some generation units were taken off-line.

“Over the past 24 hours two generating units at Arnot, a unit each at Duvha, Kriel and Medupi power stations were taken offline for repairs. A generating unit each at Kriel and Tutuka power stations returned to service during the period.”

“The return to service of a generation unit each at Kendal and Lethabo power stations have been delayed,” he said.

Mantshantsha said the total breakdowns currently amount to 15 827MW of generating capacity while 5 009MW of generating capacity is out of service for planned maintenance

Sona reaction

Meanwhile, Mantshantsha earlier said Eskom could comment on policy decisions announced by Ramaphosa during the Sona.

“Eskom will study the detail in the Government Gazette to understand the implications of the declaration before it can provide of any further comment.”

“With regards to the creation of a new government department for electricity, Eskom is unable to comment on any policy decisions,” Mantshantsha said.

