Eskom ramps up daytime load shedding due to loss of generation units

On Sunday, Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said the intensity of the blackouts is coming down.

Embattled power supplier Eskom has ramped up daytime load shedding to stage 2 between 5am and 4pm.

The parastatal’s spokesperson Menzi Mngomezulu said the decision was made following loss of generation units overnight.

“Due to the loss of three generation units last night, load shedding will be increased to stage 2. Eskom will publish another update this afternoon.”

Load shedding

On Sunday, Eskom announced the return of stage 3 power cuts between 4pm and 5am and stage 1 between 5am and 4pm until further notice.

“This pattern will be implemented daily until further notice. Eskom will publish another update should any significant changes occur,” said Mngomezulu.

Eskom suspended the power cuts briefly over the weekend due to a lower demand.

Meanwhile, Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said the intensity of the deliberate power cuts was coming down.

“We have responded to the intensity of load shedding, it’s coming down. The number of days we’ve experienced load shedding is exceptionally high and we are on course for a record number of those days.

“But these briefings are really important to show you what the trendline is and we are confident we’ll get out of a very difficult situation. We remain confident in our ability to resolve the load shedding question,” Ramokgopa said during the briefing on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Load shedding for the week: Here’s what to expect

Tutuka

Ramokgopa also said he was confident two units at “perennial underperformer” Tutuka power station will come back on stream in September.

He said the return of these units would add 2 500MW to the national grid, leading to a relief of at least two stages of the rolling blackouts.

“Tutuka has been a perennial underperformer in recent years, historically its Energy Availability Factor (EAF) has moved from 98% to 21%. This is a big power station in that you have six installed units that should be generating about 3 500MW but all we are getting is 21% of that.”

ALSO READ: ‘Intensity of load shedding coming down’ – Ramokgopa