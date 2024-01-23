Eskom ramps up load shedding to stage 2 until further notice after suspension

Eskom was able to suspend load-shedding at night or in the early morning several times last week and at the weekend.

The parastatal initially suspended load shedding at midnight until 5am on Tuesday. Picture: iStock

Stage 2 load shedding has kicked in until further notice, Eskom announced late on Monday night as it juggles the electricity supply schedule.

Load shedding

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said they will keep the country updated if there are any changes to the load shedding schedule.

“Due to the anticipated low electricity demand, load shedding will be suspended from midnight until 05:00 on Tuesday. Thereafter, stage 2 load shedding will resume until further notice.”

The Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is expected to brief the media on the implementation of the Energy Action Plan on Tuesday.

Eskom CEO

Meanwhile, Eskom said Dan Marokane will assume office as the new group chief executive (GCE) of the parastatal on 1 March.

“On behalf of the Eskom board, I officially welcome Dan to the organisation. Eskom employees were excited to hear that Dan will re-join the company. They remember his hands-on leadership style that is needed right now,” said Eskom board chairman Mteto Nyati.

“The board wishes him well as he steers Eskom in the right direction and leading its turnaround from the front. We have confidence in his capabilities, as well as those of the leadership and staff of Eskom, to turn the organisation around.”

Calib Cassim

Nyati also expressed the board’s gratitude to Calib Cassim for his leadership and the stability he brought as the acting group chief executive.

“His dedication and commitment as well as his efforts to keep management and staff focused and motivated, have not gone unnoticed. Through his stewardship, Eskom managed to navigate through challenges and achieved significant milestones,” said Nyati.

Eskom announced the appointment of Marokane as group chief executive in December last year.

Marokane’s appointment comes months after the resignation of former CEO André de Ruyter.

