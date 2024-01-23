‘Blackouts & Boerewors’: Mega Steak Roll with Fiery Green Peppercorns braai recipe

Light the braai fire and make the best of load shedding with this Mega Steak Roll with Fiery Green Peppercorns recipe from 'Blackouts & Boerewors'.

With load shedding putting a damper on life as we used to know it, we all need some blackout-friendly recipes. Get braaing with this Mega Steak Roll recipe from ‘Blackouts & Boerewors’. Photos: Supplied

Every blackout is a fire begging to be built, a juicy chop ready to be turned and a family braai just waiting to happen…

Add some extra spark to your next “blackout braai” with one of 40 finger-licking good recipes from Karl Tessendorf and Greg Gilowey’s Blackouts & Boerewors!

In an interview with 702, Tessendorf said the duo’s book aims to help people “find a more productive way to spend their time than waiting for the lights to come back on”.

The book’s recipes are split up into different load shedding stages based on how long they take to cook on the fire.

Mega Steak Roll with Fiery Green Peppercorns braai

Ingredients

The Steak

700 g thick-cut rump steak

Olive oil

Sea salt, freshly ground black pepper or your favourite braai spice

The fiery green peppercorn sauce

1 Tbsp olive oil

A knob of butter

1 small red onion, peeled and very finely chopped

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 Tbsp green peppercorns

1 Tbsp crushed black peppercorns

¼ C brandy

1 C beef stock

1 C fresh cream

2 sprigs of fresh thyme, picked and chopped

Sea salt

The mayo-mustard

¼ C mayonnaise

¼ C Dijon mustard

Zest and juice of 1 small lemon

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

The bread and toppings

Butter

A large ciabatta, sliced horizontally

Wild rocket

Pickled onions

Method

Drizzle the steak with oil and season. Braai the steak over hot coals for 3–4 minutes per side or until the internal temperature hits 50 ºC for medium-rare. Remove the steak from the heat and place it onto a plate to rest. Any resting juices will be added to the sauce later. For the sauce, set a cast-iron pan over medium-heat coals. Heat the oil and butter and fry the onion until it softens and begins to brown. Add the garlic, green peppercorns and black peppercorns and fry for 2 minutes until fragrant. Pour in the brandy and use a lighter to ignite, but be careful. Let the brandy cook off, then pour in the beef stock, bring it to a boil and reduce it by half. Pour in the cream, thyme and any resting juices from the steak, then bring to a simmer. Cook until the sauce thickens enough to coat the back of a spoon. Move the pan to the side of the braai grid to keep warm. Mix the ingredients for the mayo-mustard and season to taste. Butter the ciabatta and braai until the buttered sides are golden all over. Set aside. Slice the steak thinly and season with salt and pepper. To assemble, slather the mayo-mustard over the toasted sides of the bread, add a layer of wild rocket and pickled onions to the base. Top with slices of steak and spoon over the warm peppercorn sauce. Close up the loaf, slice it into four or six sarmies and serve with extra sauce on the side.

*Blackouts & Boerewors featured on the Exclusive Books Christmas List and is available instore, through Uber Eats or via its website at www.exclusivebooks.co.za.

