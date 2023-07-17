Eskom reduces load shedding, but warns about this weekend

By Faizel Patel

Eskom has announced that the demand for electricity is expected to increase ahead of the weekend.

The parastatal on Monday announced that stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Monday until 5am on Tuesday.

The utility said the deliberate power cuts will then be reduced to stage 1 from 5am until 4pm, followed by stage 3 load shedding from 4pm until 5am on Wednesday.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said this pattern will continue to be implemented daily until further notice.

It is belived that reports of another cold front during the week is expected to put pressure on the grid and increase the demand for electricity.

Breakdowns

Mokwena said Eskom will publish another update should any significant changes occur.

“Breakdowns have reduced to 15 747MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 1 946MW. Since Friday, a generating unit each at Kriel, Lethabo, Majuba, Matla and two generating units at Arnot power stations were returned to service.

“The delay in returning to service a generating unit each at Kendal, Matla and two generating units at Tutuka power stations is contributing to the current capacity constraints. Eskom teams are working tirelessly to return these generating units to service.

Weekend demand

Mokwena added that demand for electricity is expected to increase towards the weekend.

“Therefore, we appeal to the members of the public to assist in reducing demand by switching off non-essential appliances.

“We would like to thank those who do heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers and pool pumps from 17:00 to 21:00, as this lowers demand and helps in alleviating the pressure on the power system and contributes to lower stages of load shedding,” Mokwena said.

“Perfect storm” to blame

Meanwhile, Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said the failure to plan for the “perfect storm” was to blame for the intense load shedding the country experienced this past week.

South Africans were plunged into stage 6 load shedding for the better part of last week due to freezing weather conditions in parts of country, particularly in Gauteng, which experienced one of the coldest days in over a decade.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa

