More snow for SA, but Gauteng not on the radar this time

By Faizel Patel

Gauteng will not be experiencing another wonderful winter wonderland after the province was blanketed by snow last week.

This according to Snow Report SA which said initially preliminary forecasts showed that Gauteng would receive more snowfall.

Last week snow blanketed several areas including Soweto, some areas of Roodepoort, Heidelberg, Alberton as well as areas in east of Johannesburg.

While many were enjoying making snowmen and playing in the snow, large parts of the south of Joburg were left with a few flakes and hoping for heavier falls.

Forecast

Snow Report SA said while more snow is expected from this week, Gauteng will not be seeing any snow.

“Johannesburg and parts of Gauteng are no longer on the radar for possible snow and the only snow indicated for Mpumalanga is around Volksrust.

“At this point the data indicates an even lower freezing level than the recent snowfall, as well as much heavier snowfall in some areas,” it said.

Heavy snow

Snow Report SA added that while the heavier snowfall is part of the more advanced forecast for later in the week, this may still change but has been increasing according to the data.

“The snow indicated for the Western Cape is lighter, but still fairly low-level and may be accessible by ordinary vehicle at this stage. As you move more east though the freezing level drops and on Wednesday snow is currently indicated on the Swartberg Pass near Oudtshoorn and in the Langkloof high-ground.

“The snow currently indicated for the Eastern Cape, Kwazulu-Natal, the Free State and Lesotho on Thursday and Friday is likely to be fairly low at this point, so while this is still more advanced in the forecast it does look like it may impact travel, it said.

Snow Report SA said the report is still an advanced forecast and will likely change, but it is seeing increased levels from earlier forecasts.

Cold front

Meanwhile, another cold front is expected to hit Gauteng with temperatures expected to drop significantly.

Regional forecaster Gauteng Weather shared the details on social media on Sunday.

According to Gauteng Weather, the mercury is expected to hover on single digits indicating very cold weather.

“Breaking, early forecast suggests another cold snap with potentially wet weather in Gauteng, late in the new work week.”

The latest temperature forecast show that mercury in Johannesburg is expected to drop to zero degrees on Thursday with windy condition and the possibility of rain.

The temperature in Pretoria is expected to drop to 2°C on Thursday, also with windy conditions and the possibility of rain

Gauteng has already experienced freezing temperatures across several areas which put extreme pressure on the electricity grid forcing Eskom to impose stage 6 load shedding last week as residents used heating appliance to keep warm during the cold weather.

