Eskom warns ‘system constrained’ load shedding could be implemented

Eskom issued an urgent alert about a high risk of load shedding on Monday evening.

While Eskom did not implement stage 2 load shedding on Monday, the parastatal has warned South Africans of rolling blackouts at short notice.

‘System constrained’ – Eskom

The parastatal’s spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena, said the system remains constrained.

“While we managed to keep the system stable, it remains constrained and load shedding may still be implemented at short notice if necessary.

“Work continues to bring six generation units back online, with one unit already restored. Our teams are closely monitoring the situation, and we will provide further updates as needed,” Mokwena said.

Winter maintenance

Earlier this month, Eskom warned that its planned maintenance outages will continue as it prepares for the upcoming winter season.

Mokwena said the utility recovered over 3000 MW generation capacity and replenished emergency reserves after Eskom implemented stage 2 load shedding at short notice.

“We maintain our position that load shedding is largely behind us due to structural improvements in the generation fleet. While baseload capacity remains constrained, our generation recovery plan is addressing this challenge.”

Eskom power stations

During a media briefing, Electricity and Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said he was “exceptionally disappointed” with the recent performance of Eskom’s power stations.

The minister visited some power stations to get an understanding of what had caused the setback.

Ramokgopa expressed that the problems at Eskom’s power stations were “non-technical related issues”.

“Clearly, we have become complacent. So it can’t be normal; it can’t be that we are reversing the gains that we have accumulated over time. I already know what are the candidate power stations that are consistently dropping the ball.”

Winter outlook

Ramokgopa apologised for the power cuts, reiterating that South Africans should never accept load-shedding as a normal occurrence.

He added that Eskom will release its winter outlook within two to three weeks.

