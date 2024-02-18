Sunday blues: Stage 2 load shedding to kick in from 4pm

Load shedding update: Eskom announced that unplanned outages have resulted in a reduction of generating capacity.

What is the latest on the state of load shedding? Photo: iStock

Power utility Eskom has announced that they will be implementing Stage 2 load shedding, effective from 4pm today until 5am on Monday.

Following this period, blackouts will be momentarily suspended until 4pm, only to resume once more with Stage 2 from 4pm on Monday through 5am on Tuesday.

Load shedding ‘alternating pattern’ until further notice – Eskom

“This alternating pattern of suspending load shedding from 5am until 4pm and Stage 2 load shedding from 4pm until 5am will be repeated daily until further notice,” as stated in its official release.

Furthermore, Eskom has verified that although the available generation capacity has been maintained, the imperative to replenish emergency reserves for the forthcoming week mandates an escalation in the stage of load shedding.

ALSO READ: NCOP deputy chair’s load shedding comment ‘out of line’

Monitoring the power system

“Eskom will closely monitor the power system and communicate any changes should it be required,” they emphasized.

Currently, unplanned outages have resulted in a reduction to 13 350MW of generating capacity, coupled with 8 476MW of capacity being out of service for planned maintenance.

“Eskom power station general managers and their teams are persistently engaged in efforts to ensure additional generating capacity is recovered by bringing units affected by unplanned outages and planned maintenance back into service,” Eskom reiterated.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘Load shedding isn’t the end of the world’ – ANC MP during Sona debate

Limiting the load

It is anticipated that a total of 3 300MW of generating capacity will be restored by Monday.

Eskom’s projection for evening peak demand tonight stands at 24 979MW.

“We extend our gratitude to those who heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including the practice of switching off geysers and pool pumps from 5pm to 9pm or when the load is limited.

“Such actions significantly reduce demand and aid in alleviating pressure on the power system, consequently contributing to lower stages of load shedding,” Eskom said.