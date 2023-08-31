Load shedding latest: Eskom just dimmed the switch on rest of our week…

Grim and dim forecast: Eskom says all-day Stage 4 load shedding will continue for the rest of the week until Sunday.

Not even South Africa’s classic new “generator anthem” can lighten the load of Eskom’s latest announcement that Stage 4 load shedding will now continue to be implemented daily until 5am on Sunday this week.

Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented until 4pm Sunday afternoon.

Why Eskom is ramping up load shedding…again

Early this morning, the embattled power utility shared the rather ominous news that it suffered “the loss of three generation units last night”.

In its afternoon update of all-day Stage 4 load shedding, Eskom explained the escalation in power cuts was “necessary due to the need to recover emergency generation reserves, and the generation maintenance to be implemented in preparation for the coming week.”

Thursday, 31 August

Stage 4: 12am to 12am

Friday, 1 September

Stage 4: 12am to 12am

Saturday, 2 September

Stage 4: 00h00 to 00h00

Sunday, 3 September

Stage 4: 00h00 to 05h00

Stage 2: 05h00 onwards

Stage 4 loadshedding will continue to be implemented daily until 05:00 on Sunday pic.twitter.com/gNSVYjaiSJ — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) August 31, 2023

Current capacity constraints

Breakdowns are currently at 14,953MW of generating capacity – below the group’s target of 15,000MW – while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5,914MW.

According to Eskom, a generating unit at Arnot and Kriel power stations were taken offline for repairs.

Subsequently, a generating unit at Arnot, Duvha and Tutuka power stations was returned to service.

The delay in returning to service a generating unit at Kendal and Tutuka power stations is also contributing to the current capacity constraints.

‘Brics summit over, we are on our own’

The news was met by comments on social media, such as “Brics summit over, we are on our own” and “Eskom, is the PCLF [Planned Capability Loss Factor] in line with your projections? I think you rushed to ramp us maintenance without having the necessary buffer”.

Jip, not even King Price Insurance’s viral advert of Mzansi’s “new national anthem” can “generate gees”. But just in case it might bring the odd smile in the darkness, we’ll share it again. Take a look…

