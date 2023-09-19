Load Shedding

Faizel Patel

19 Sep 2023

Good news as Eskom suspends load shedding for a short while

South Africans will have a little more power on Tuesday, after Eskom suspended load shedding from 9am until 4pm.

Eskom spoksperson Daphne Mokwena said the suspension of the power cuts was due to the improved available generation capacity.

“Breakdowns significantly reduced to 13 577MW of generation capacity, load shedding will be suspended at 09:00 today until 16:00.

“Thereafter, Stage 3 load shedding will resume as previously communicated from 16:00 until 05:00 on Wednesday. Eskom is closely monitoring the system performance and will communicate a further update this afternoon,” Mokwena said.

