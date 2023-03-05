Citizen Reporter

Ailing power utility Eskom has implemented stage four load shedding from 16:00 on Sunday until 05:00 on Tuesday morning.

Thereafter, load shedding is expected to be reduced to stage three until 16:00.

Stage four will then be implemented from 16:00 until 05:00 on Wednesday morning.

“This pattern of stage three and four will be repeated until further notice,” said Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokena.

Power supply unpredictable

“A further update will be published as soon as any significant changes occur,” she added.

Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Camden, Duvha, Majuba and two units at Kriel Power Station suffered breakdowns and were taken offline for repairs.

The return to service of a generating unit each at Hendrina, Medupi and Tutuka power stations has also been delayed.

Additionally, repairs to the damaged towers from Cahora Bassa is taking longer than anticipated.

A generating unit each at Duvha and Kriel power stations were returned to service during this period.

Breakdowns currently amount to 17 340MW of generating capacity while 5 654MW of generating capacity is out of service for planned maintenance.

“We urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly to help alleviate the pressure on the power system,” Eskom concluded.

