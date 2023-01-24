Getrude Makhafola
Premium Journalist
24 Jan 2023
7:43 pm
Load Shedding

Load shedding, unemployment combo could trigger a wave of violence over SA

Getrude Makhafola

Rolling blackouts could cause violent uprisings and more crime, as anger grows.

Photo: iStock
Eskom's power cuts are worryingly attracting more crime and violence for businesses and communities, while government's ability to control social unrest is waning. This is according to security experts, who on Tuesday tackled the impact of electricity blackouts on the country's security. They said the impact of power cuts on job losses and food security could trigger another violent wave, as people are becoming more despondent and impatient with the state. 'Scale of unrest could be bigger' As communities voice their disdain at the planned electricity tariff hike and power cuts, while opposition parties plan protests and court action, possible...

