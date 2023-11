Prepare for a week in the dark: Stage 4 load shedding continues until the weekend

Eskom wants your help.

Eskom said it will monitor the system and communicate should any significant changes occur. Photo: iStock

Power utility Eskom has announced Stage 4 load shedding until the weekend.

It said this was because of increased demand and insufficient generating capacity to keep up emergency reserves.

Stage 4 will run from 2pm on Monday until 5am on Saturday.



This is a developing story.