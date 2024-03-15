Load Shedding

Home » News » South Africa » Load Shedding

Avatar photo

By Chulumanco Mahamba

Digital Night Supervisor

3 minute read

15 Mar 2024

05:43 pm

Weekend load shedding: Suspended from 5am on Saturday until 4pm

Eskom announces pause in load shedding, citing lower weekend demand and plans for increased generating capacity.

Weekend load shedding: Suspected during the day but lights out at night

Picture: iStock

Eskom has announced that load shedding will be suspended from 5am on Saturday until 4pm, followed by Stage 1 load shedding until 5am on Sunday.

This comes after it was previously announced that Stage 3 load shedding would be implemented from 4pm on Friday until 5am on Saturday. 

The power utility said the load shedding pattern implemented on Saturday will be repeated on Sunday.

“This is as a result of the anticipated lower weekend demand,” Eskom said.

Eskom added that it will provide an update for next week on Sunday afternoon and will communicate should the need arise.

ALSO READ: Load shedding: SA to move to Stage 3 in the evenings

“A total of 3 100MW of generating capacity is planned to be returned by Monday. The evening peak forecast for tonight is 25 848MW. Unplanned outages are at 14 144MW and planned maintenance is at 7 674MW of generation capacity,” the power utility added.

Greater stability at Eskom – Ramokgopa

This comes after Minister of Electricity Kgosietsho Ramokgopa said there is a greater level of stability at Eskom since the release of the VGBE report and the appointment of new Eskom CEO Dan Marokane on Monday.

The National Treasury appointed the VGBE consortium to assess Eskom’s operations at its coal-fired power stations from March to May 2023.

“There is greater levels of stability at Eskom now that we have a more permanent appointment at apex level in the form of the CEO Dan Marokane… essentially trying to ensure that there is a consolidation first of these reports, their findings, and recommendations.”

ALSO READ: Eskom dismisses warning of grid crisis, says VGBe’s report contains ‘some inaccuracies’

“They are working on the more structured way of how best to respond to some of those issues. I must emphasise that already there is work that is being done in relation to responding to some of those issues, and we are looking forward to a more structured approach on how we are responding to these issues,” Ramokgopa said.

Additional reporting by: Faizel Patel

Read more on these topics

Eskom Load Shedding Load shedding schedules Rolling blackouts

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics 2024 elections: Zuma ‘not competent to assume office’ as Ntshavheni warns against MK party threats
Courts Bester and Magudumana’s bid to stop Showmax doccie ‘Tracking Thabo Bester’ fails
Courts NPA has returned 1.8 million case dockets to Saps for further investigation since 2018
Courts SCA grants Motsoaledi leave to appeal ZEP matter
News Magashule refutes claims he failed to process state capture related reports

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe