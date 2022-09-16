Weekend of darkness, stage four load shedding to continue

Faizel Patel

Eskom has announced that you will be experiencing a weekend of deliberate power cuts with stage 4 load shedding to continue until Sunday.

The dark lords at Megawatt Park said breakdowns of a generating unit each at Kriel, Majuba and Tutuka power stations over the past 24 hours have necessitated the continuation of rolling blackouts at stage 4 until Sunday, at 5am.

Stage 3 load shedding

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said the deliberate power cuts will, thereafter, be implemented at stage 3 until 5am on Monday.

“On Sunday, Eskom will provide the outlook of the power cuts for the week ahead as the teams are working around the clock to return units to service.”

“Eskom apologises for the continued and unfortunate load shedding, which is implemented as the last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns, and carry out planned maintenance to return units to service,” Mantshantsha said.

He added that while some generation units are anticipated to return to service during next week, it is necessary to extend the load shedding to replenish the emergency generation reserves.

Available Generation Reserves

“Generation reserves have been depleted by extensive utilisation to limit the amount of load shedding over the past two weeks. We currently have 7 210MW on planned maintenance, while another 15 319MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns. Eskom will promptly communicate any further changes,” Mantshantsha said.

