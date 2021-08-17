UPDATE: RTMC investigating Eastern Cape bus crash, death toll hits 30

Citizen reporter

A fatal bus crash along the N2 between East London and Butterworth in the Eastern Cape has claimed the lives of at least 28 people.

The crash took place at Kei Cuttings late on Monday afternoon.

Eastern Cape bus crash

Among the dead is the driver of the bus, who allegedly lost control of the vehicle before crashing into the winding road’s guardrails and overturning.

Update: 15:02 – Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said on Tuesday two more bodies have been discovered, with the death toll now rising to 30.

Update, 17 August: Binqose on Tuesday morning said the main focus is to verify if the bus “was in a good condition to be on the road”.

Binqose says he is confident there are only 28 fatalities, including a baby. He said 24 injured passengers are “relatively unscathed”, and only one is in a critical condition.





Luxury Coach overturned on the Kei Cuttings between East London and Butterworth in the EC, preliminary report indicates 22 passengers lost their lives.



Rescue services on the scene still trying to recover those trapped under the bus.#ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/OdmtlbPWGD— Road Traffic Management Corporation (@TrafficRTMC) August 16, 2021

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) confirmed that six people were also injured, with one patient in a critical condition.

Transport Minister responds

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said the RTMC was conducting an investigation into the crash. Mbalula also said in a statement that the vehicle in question was a DMJ bus.

“The loss of life is tragic and brings untold suffering to families who have lost breadwinners and loved ones.

“I convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and their loved ones,” Mbalula added.

Earlier, the Eastern Cape transport department said several people were still trapped underneath the wreckage. Emergency services were at the scene to extricate those trapped under the bus.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as more information is made available.

Compiled by Nica Richards and Cheryl Kahla