CT police officer, wife, 2 kids die in fire

Citizen Reporter

Cape Town police are investigating a fire in Mfuleni which killed an off-duty police officer, his wife and two children on Friday evening.

In a statement, police say neighbours heard screams at around 21:30 on Friday, and went to investigate.

“The bodies of the 48-year-old police sergeant and his 38-year-old wife were discovered in the bedroom of their home in Ringwood Street Wesbank, Mfuleni. Their two children aged eight and four years were found in the passage already dead. All deceased persons are suspected to have died of smoke inhalation, the statement reads.

The couple had two other children. One is an 18-year-old daughter, who suffered burn wounds is currently in hospital, while their 11-month-old is also being treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt General Thembisile Patekile has conveyed condolences to the family and their names will be released once their next of kin have been informed.