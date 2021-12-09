Toddler dies in early morning Centurion crash

Citizen Reporter

A single-vehicle accident on the N1 south in Centurion has resulted in the death of a young child.

Emer-G-Med said four people were involved in the accident, which took place just after 3am on Thursday morning.

Pretoria Rekord reported that the two-year-old toddler was declared dead at the scene, and her mother was left injured.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen told the publication the toddler’s mother was stabilised at the scene for moderate injuries.

After the accident took place, Van Reenen said the highway was closed for police investigations.

Meanwhile, in KwaZulu-Natal, a pedestrian was killed after a car rolled on the M13 Fields Hill.

Picture: Arrive Alive

Emir-G-Med arrived at the scene to find the overturned single light motor vehicle. It is believed the car struck the pedestrian, before flipping and stopping on the roadway adjacent to it.

Four occupants of the car were moderately injured and were treated at the scene before being transported to hospital for further care.

The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene.

Edited by Nica Richards.

Parts of this article first appeared on Caxton publication Pretoria Rekord by Eliot Mahlase. Read the original article here.