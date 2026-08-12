Heavy rains and snow snarl Gauteng roads, accidents reported

Gauteng was forecast to be cloudy and cold, with scattered showers and thundershowers that affected road conditions and visibility.

Heavy rains, light snowfall and treacherous road conditions have already led to multiple accidents across Ekurhuleni, prompting urgent safety warnings from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Gauteng was forecast to be cloudy and cold, with scattered showers and thundershowers that affected road conditions and visibility.

Motorists

The worst of the cold snap hit the province on Tuesday, with maximum temperatures at multi-year lows.

Motorists were warned to reduce their speed during wet conditions, maintain a safe following distance, use headlights where visibility is poor and avoid crossing flooded roads or bridges.

Accidents

However, the adverse weather conditions have had an impact.

From the early hours of Tuesday morning, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) said it responded to three road incidents due to adverse weather conditions.

“The incidents occurred on the R21, R25, and RTJ Namane Drive in Thembisa. One motor vehicle overturned, and injuries were reported,” EMPD spokesperson Thabiso Makgato said.

“As the EMPD, we urge all motorists to exercise extreme caution on wet roads and to adhere to road safety rules.

Motorists are advised to:

Keep a safe following distance

Reduce speed and avoid braking abruptly, as this may cause the vehicle to skid

Switch on headlights to increase visibility

Check that wipers are in good working condition

Minimum tyre tread depth of 1.6 mm around the entire circumference

Avoid low-lying bridges, water puddles and flooded areas

Motorists have been further advised to report any incidents or breakdowns to the EMPD 24-hour Contact Centre on 011 999 1920 / 011 999 2093.

Safety

Meanwhile, the Gauteng provincial government has urged residents to put safety first as icy rain, plunging temperatures and hazardous road conditions grip the province, warning against illegal power connections, unsafe heating methods and reckless travel during the cold snap.

Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the combination of rain, cold conditions and wet roads may create additional risks for motorists, pedestrians and vulnerable communities.