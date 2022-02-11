Tshwane water update: Reservoir levels improve

Citizen Reporter

The City of Tshwane says its reservoir levels are improving.

Mooikloof, Mamelodi R4, Waterkloof Ridge and Cornwall Hill reservoirs are showing signs of recovery, while Constantia Park and Carina street reservoirs are still struggling as the pressure in the system is not yet sufficient to fill these reservoirs.

Officials attributed the reservoir troubles to the Rand Water power supply issues.

“The depletion of water levels at some of the reservoirs was a result of the failure at Rand Water’s booster station in Ekurhuleni to pump water due to a power outage on the part of Eskom to the utility’s Vlakfontein reservoir which supplies water to the city’s residents since Sunday,” said Tshwane in a statement.

#Update on the City of Tshwane reservoirs affected by Rand Water power supply challenges. pic.twitter.com/UWoakUhctz— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) February 11, 2022

“The struggling reservoirs are expected to start improving as both the city and Rand Water systems stabilise. The City will continue to monitor these reservoirs,” it added.

Water tankers have been sent to the affected areas until the situation is resolved.

Residents in areas where reservoirs have recovered are urged to continue to use water sparingly to assist struggling reservoirs to recover.

Reservoirs situated in high lying areas are the slowest to recover.

Positive gains were observed at the following reservoirs:

The Mamelodi R4 – 7%

Mooikloof – 16%

“We’re still battling with the Constantia reservoir as well as at the Carina Tower which supplies high zone in Waterkloof Ridge,” said Tshwane City.

The following areas are still without or have a shortage of water:

Planet Fitness Olympus

The WildsFeatherwood Frail Care

Constantia Park

Delphinus Street in Waterkloof Ridge

Ikageng and Mahube Valley in Mamelodi



The Water and Sanitation Department has augmented its water supply system by isolating healthy reservoir zones and they are diverting water flow to the struggling reservoirs.

“The City is doing its utmost best to ensure the improvement of levels at our reservoirs so that water supply can be fully restored to our valued customers,” said Tshwane City.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

