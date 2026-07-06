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Tshwane city manager suspension faces fresh legal challenge

Picture of Marizka Coetzer

By Marizka Coetzer

Journalist

3 minute read

6 July 2026

06:35 am

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Freedom Front Plus Tshwane caucus leader Grandi Theunissen has also written to public protector to lodge a complaint

Tshwane city manager suspension faces fresh legal challenge

Tshwane city manager Johann Mettler. Picture: City of Tshwane

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Solidarity has written to the mayor of the City of Tshwane, Nasiphi Moya, on behalf of suspended city manager Johann Mettler, explaining why he should not be suspended.

In a 40-page written response, Solidarity said the contemplated precautionary suspension is legally unjustifiable, even if the council intends to investigate any of the allegations that were denied.

FF Plus lodges complaint with Public Protector

Freedom Front Plus Tshwane caucus leader Grandi Theunissen has also written to public protector Kholeka Gcaleka to lodge a complaint about what he calls the irregular suspension of Mettler.

“I hereby lodge a formal complaint in terms of Section 182 of the Constitution and the Public Protector Act, regarding maladministration, abuse of power and improper conduct within the city,” he said.

Mettler was suspended on 30 June, following a motion introduced by EFF councillor Obakeng Ramabodu and seconded by ANC deputy mayor Eugene Modise.

“This suspension was politically motivated, directly linked to Mettler’s refusal to approve irregular tenders and his insistence on lawful procurement processes.”

Theunissen said the suspension constitutes maladministration and improper conduct because it was initiated by councillors directly linked to findings of irregular tender influence, namely Ramabodu and Modise, and it was carried by the ruling coalition majority (ANC, EFF, ActionSA), showing coordinated political intent.

Modise launches procurement portal

On Thursday, deputy mayor and MMC of finance Modise launched the SAP Ariba e-commerce and procurement portal, which promises to strengthen governance, financial accountability and transparent procurement.

Modise said public procurement was central to the delivery of municipal services because it depends on procurement systems that are transparent, efficient, compliant and accountable.

He also said it created a complete digital audit trail for every procurement transaction, ensuring that approvals, supplier engagements and procurement decisions are fully traceable.

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Modise added that the city has committed R237 million to this programme.

DA points to forensic findings

DA Tshwane spokesperson for finance Jacqui Uys said the irony was that, according to the city’s own forensic investigation, Modise was found guilty of financially benefiting from Triotic Protection Services, a service provider that receives R3 million per month from the city.

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