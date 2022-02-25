Light aircraft crashes into farm near Lanseria Airport

Narissa Subramoney

A pilot is being treated for minor injuries after crashing his small aircraft into a farm near Lanseria Airport.

ER24 medics are currently on the scene.

Photo: ER24

“The pilot was looking for a place to land the aircraft when he crashed into the farm,” said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

“ER24, Lanseria Fire and other services arrived at 10h10 to find the small aircraft upside down in a large field. The man had already managed to climb out of his aircraft,” he added.

There are no other casualties reported at this stage.

The pilot will be transported to a medical facility for further treatment.

The details surrounding this incident are unknown, but local authorities are on the scene to conduct an investigation.

