Four killed in N2 head‑on accident as MEC warns of rising road carnage in KZN

The accident happened at about 2am,

Four people have been killed in a head‑on accident in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The accident occurred on the N2 near Umtubatuba in the early hours of Monday, prompting KwaZulu‑Natal Transport MEC Siboniso Duma to send condolences and warn of rising road carnage during July.

Accident

Duma said he received the report about the accident at 2am.

“Around 2am this morning, I received a report from our dedicated Road Traffic Inspectorate team just after they had cleared the scene of a horrific accident involving an H100 bakkie and a Hyundai H1 minibus.

“Four victims, three females and a male, perished in this head-on collision, which occurred on the N2, Bhoboza off-ramp, in Inkosi Umtubatuba Local Municipality. We send our deepest condolences to the families of the victims,” Duma said.

Investigation

Duma added that the cause of the accident is being investigated.

“In times like these, we are always called upon to show compassion. In this regard, we have assigned teams from my office and the department to be closer to the bereaved families.

“Critically, this accident, which occurred approximately between 23h00 and 23h30, follows the several horrific accidents that claimed innocent lives during weekends this month of July,” Duma said.

Road crashes

On the 18th, five victims perished in a horrific accident that occurred on the R612, Breamer near KwaDumisa, Umzinto towards Ixopo.

The driver of a VW Polo, who died instantly, lost control on a downhill bend, resulting in the vehicle leaving the roadway. It overturned and then came back onto the road and crashed into the road barriers.

On the 4th July, six victims died in another head-on collision involving two VW Polo vehicles along the R34 Memel Road in Newcastle. Two victims were burnt beyond recognition.

Winter travel

“We have raised our concerns about the fact that night-time winter travel significantly increases accident risks due to reduced visibility and severe driver fatigue,” Duma said.

“Although we have ensured RTI visibility and heightened road safety campaigns, economically active people who were breadwinners have had their lives destroyed.

“Families have lost their loved ones, with children becoming orphans and partners becoming widows.”

Duma has urged motorists to take precautions when driving.