Royal judgment won’t affect throne succession for now, says IFP

Narissa Subramoney

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has told its supporters that the KwaZulu-Natal High Court’s royal judgment on Wednesday will not affect King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini’s position as the Zulu monarch.

Deputy Judge President Justice Mjabuliseni Isaac Madondo is expected to hand down the royal judgment on litigation brought last year by Queen Sibongile Dlamini-Zulu and her daughters, Princess Ntandoyenkosi and Princess Ntombizosuthu.

The matter relates to the late King Goodwill Zwelithini’s estate as per his will, which Queen Sibongile and her daughters allege is fake.

Queen Sibongile states that hers is the only valid and legal marital union with the late King and as such is the rightful beneficiary to 50% of Zwelithini’s estate.

The Queen is seeking to have the late King’s marriages to his five other wives be declared invalid and illegal, and the remaining royal assets to be split among the five wives.

King Misuzulu is the first-born son of the late Queen regent Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu (third wife) and the late King Goodwill Zwelethini.

Justice Madondo has made it clear that the upcoming judgment would not halt King Misuzulu’s ascension to the throne, whether or not judgment is in their favour.

Dlamini-Zulu is also challenging King Misuzulu as the late King’s successor in a separate court application.

Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, the late King’s third wife, was appointed regent of the Zulu nation following her husband’s passing in March last year.

King Misuzulu is the eldest son of Queen Regent Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, and King Goodwill Zwelithini. The pair died within weeks of each other.

That matter is set down for 7 May.

King’s supporters warned not to go to court

“When these matters were heard in January 2022, neither His Majesty King Misuzulu nor I, as traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and Nation, were present at the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg,” said IFP founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

“Indeed, His Majesty the King instructed that members of the Zulu nation refrain from converging on the courthouse, as such gathering was unnecessary and posed an unnecessary risk in light of the continued threat of Covid-19.”

Buthelezi reiterated that litigation before the court has no bearing on the matter of royal succession, reminding supporters that it will only pronounce on the division of the late King’s estate and with contested signatures on the late King’s will.

“It is necessary to clarify this to the Zulu nation, as the impression has been created that tomorrow’s judgment in the High Court will somehow authenticate His Majesty the King’s position. This is not the case,” stressed Buthelezi.

“It is therefore irrational and unnecessary for the King’s regiments to descend upon the court tomorrow. His Majesty the King has given no such instruction to his regiments or his people.

“Accordingly, the Zulu nation is urged once again not to travel to Pietermaritzburg on the misguided notion that this will somehow represent support for the King,” he said in a statement.

